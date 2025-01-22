flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1937

Gold coins

Obverse Five Pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Reverse Five Pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Five Pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Two pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Reverse Two pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Two pounds 1937 HP Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sovereign 1937 HP Pattern
Reverse Sovereign 1937 HP Pattern
Sovereign 1937 HP Pattern
Average price 360000 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
