United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Pattern Sixpence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Sixpence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Sixpence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,79 g
  • Pure silver (0,0449 oz) 1,395 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sixpence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 5,000,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
