Pattern Sixpence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sixpence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 5,000,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service PCGS (1)