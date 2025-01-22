flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins catalog of Edward VIII (1936-1936)

Total added coins: 3

Period of Edward VIII
Coin catalog Edward VIII 1936-1936
coin Gold
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Edward VIII

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Edward VIII
Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP
 Gold - $1,400,000 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Edward VIII
Pattern Sovereign 1937 HP
 Gold $360,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, Edward VIII
Pattern Two pounds 1937 HP
 Gold - - 0 0
