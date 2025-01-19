flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Five Pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2051261 $
Price in auction currency 1760000 EUR
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
