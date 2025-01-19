United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Five Pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
