Pattern Five Pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Five Pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 30339 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

