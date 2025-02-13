flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Silver coins Halfcrown of Edward VIII - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Halfcrown 1937 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1937 HP 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VIII All English coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access