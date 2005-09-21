flag
Pattern Shilling 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,64 g
  • Pure silver (0,0907 oz) 2,82 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Shilling 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place September 19, 2005.

United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

