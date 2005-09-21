United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Pattern Shilling 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,64 g
- Pure silver (0,0907 oz) 2,82 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Shilling 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place September 19, 2005.
