United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Pattern Crown 1937. One-sided strike of reverse (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Variety: One-sided strike of reverse
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,24 g
- Pure silver (0,454 oz) 14,12 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1937 . One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search