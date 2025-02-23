flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Pattern Crown 1937. One-sided strike of reverse (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Variety: One-sided strike of reverse

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,454 oz) 14,12 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1937 . One-sided strike of reverse. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1937 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

