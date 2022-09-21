flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Pattern Threepence 1937 (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Threepence 1937 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Threepence 1937 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 . This brass coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 32235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50072 $
Price in auction currency 44000 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

