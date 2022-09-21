Pattern Threepence 1937 (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 . This brass coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 32235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (2) Service NGC (3)