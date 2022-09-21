United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Pattern Threepence 1937 (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,08 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 . This brass coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 32235 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
50072 $
Price in auction currency 44000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
