Pattern Threepence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) Service NGC (2)