Pattern Threepence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Threepence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Threepence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
47000 $
Price in auction currency 47000 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price

