Pattern Threepence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2019.
