Pattern Florin 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Florin 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Florin 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,1823 oz) 5,67 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
