United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Pattern Florin 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,34 g
- Pure silver (0,1823 oz) 5,67 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search