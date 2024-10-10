flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Pattern Threepence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Threepence 1937 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Threepence 1937 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,58 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 13773 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 431 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

