United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Pattern Two pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Two pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Two pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,916)
  • Weight 15,976 g
  • Pure gold (0,4705 oz) 14,634 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
