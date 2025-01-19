flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Pattern Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 2079 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 430,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VIII Coins of United Kingdom in 1937 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access