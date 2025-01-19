United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Pattern Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 2079 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 430,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
