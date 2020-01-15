flag
Pattern Crown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Obverse Pattern Crown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII Reverse Pattern Crown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VIII

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,454 oz) 14,12 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

