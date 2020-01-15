Pattern Crown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

