United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Pattern Crown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,24 g
- Pure silver (0,454 oz) 14,12 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VIII
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1937
- Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search