Pattern Penny 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Penny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 320,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
For the sale of Penny 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
