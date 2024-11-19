flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Pattern Penny 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VIII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Edward VIII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Penny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 320,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
32964 $
Price in auction currency 26000 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1937 HP (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

