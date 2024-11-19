Pattern Penny 1937 HP (United Kingdom, Edward VIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Penny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of Edward VIII. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 320,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

