Penny 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,329
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
