Penny 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (3)