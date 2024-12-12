flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1937 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1937 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,131,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (19)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - April 9, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - April 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1937 HP at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1937 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access