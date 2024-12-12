United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
