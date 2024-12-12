Farthing 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF66 (13) PF65 (7) PF64 (3) RD (2) RB (16) BN (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

Heritage (19)

Katz (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)