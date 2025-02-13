United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Brass and bronze coins Farthing of George VI - United Kingdom
Farthing 1937-1948
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1937 HP 8,131,000 0 261938 HP 7,450,000 0 141939 HP 3,144,000 0 41940 HP 18,360,000 0 51941 HP 27,312,000 0 111942 HP 28,858,000 0 71943 HP 33,345,999 0 131944 HP 25,138,000 0 61945 HP 23,736,000 0 111946 HP 24,365,000 0 101947 HP 14,746,000 0 61948 HP 16,622,000 0 7
Farthing 1949-1952
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1949 HP 8,424,000 - 0 91950 HP 10,325,000 18,000 0 111951 HP 14,016,000 20,000 0 141952 HP 5,251,000 - 0 6
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search