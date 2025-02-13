flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Brass and bronze coins Farthing of George VI - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Farthing 1937-1948

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1937 HP 8,131,000 0 261938 HP 7,450,000 0 141939 HP 3,144,000 0 41940 HP 18,360,000 0 51941 HP 27,312,000 0 111942 HP 28,858,000 0 71943 HP 33,345,999 0 131944 HP 25,138,000 0 61945 HP 23,736,000 0 111946 HP 24,365,000 0 101947 HP 14,746,000 0 61948 HP 16,622,000 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

Farthing 1949-1952

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1949 HP 8,424,000 - 0 91950 HP 10,325,000 18,000 0 111951 HP 14,016,000 20,000 0 141952 HP 5,251,000 - 0 6
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI All English coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access