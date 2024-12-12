flag
Farthing 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1940 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1940 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,360,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1940 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Farthing 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1940 HP at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

