United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1952 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1952 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,251,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1952
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place March 26, 2013.

United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Spink - March 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1952 HP at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
