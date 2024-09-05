United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1952 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1952 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place March 26, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search