Farthing 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1946 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3677 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF64 (3) RD (3) Service NGC (4)