flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1946 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1946 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,365,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1946 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3677 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
1114 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 94000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1946 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1946 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access