United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1946 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3677 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 120,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
1114 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 94000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search