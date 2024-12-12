flag
Farthing 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1938 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1938 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,450,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56. Bidding took place October 11, 2009.

United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 19 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1938 HP at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

