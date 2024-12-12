United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56. Bidding took place October 11, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 19 USD
For the sale of Farthing 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
