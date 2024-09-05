Farthing 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1944 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) RB (2) Service NGC (2)