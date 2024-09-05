United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1944 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
