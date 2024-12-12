Farthing 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (2) PF61 (1) RD (1) RB (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)