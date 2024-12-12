United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,016,000
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1951
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
