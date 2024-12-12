flag
Farthing 1951 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1951 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,016,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1951
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1951 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 17 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
2950 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition PF61 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1951 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

