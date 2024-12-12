United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
