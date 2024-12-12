Farthing 1948 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1948 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NNC (1) NGC (1)