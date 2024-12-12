Farthing 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RD (2) Service NGC (2)