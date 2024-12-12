United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 26, 2018.
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
For the sale of Farthing 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
