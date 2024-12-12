flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1939 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1939 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,144,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 64241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place July 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1939 HP at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1939 HP at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1939 HP at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2012
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 19 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1939 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access