Farthing 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,424,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1949
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51117 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
