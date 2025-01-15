flag
Farthing 1949 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1949 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,424,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1949
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1949 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 51117 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1949 HP at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

