Farthing 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,325,000
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1950
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 170,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 67 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
