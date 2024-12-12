flag
Farthing 1950 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1950 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,325,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1950 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 170,000. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Heritage - October 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2024
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 67 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1950 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

