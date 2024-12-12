Farthing 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1942 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)