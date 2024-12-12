United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,858,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1942 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search