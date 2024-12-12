flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1942 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1942 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,858,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1942 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1942 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

