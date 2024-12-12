flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1945 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1945 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,736,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1945 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 53. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1945 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1945 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access