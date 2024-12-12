United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,736,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1945
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NNC
Selling price
