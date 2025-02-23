flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1945

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1945 HP
Reverse Halfcrown 1945 HP
Halfcrown 1945 HP
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Florin 1945 HP
Reverse Florin 1945 HP
Florin 1945 HP
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Shilling 1945 HP
Reverse Shilling 1945 HP
Shilling 1945 HP
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Shilling 1945
Reverse Shilling 1945
Shilling 1945
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Sixpence 1945
Reverse Sixpence 1945
Sixpence 1945
Average price 20 $
Sales
2 32
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1945
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1945
Fourpence (Groat) 1945
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1945 HP
Reverse Threepence 1945 HP
Threepence 1945 HP
Average price 59000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1945 HP
Reverse Threepence 1945 HP
Threepence 1945 HP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1945 HP
Reverse Twopence 1945 HP
Twopence 1945 HP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1945 HP
Reverse Penny 1945 HP
Penny 1945 HP
Average price
Sales
0 0

Brass and bronze coins

Obverse Threepence 1945 HP
Reverse Threepence 1945 HP
Threepence 1945 HP
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Penny 1945 HP
Reverse Penny 1945 HP
Penny 1945 HP
Average price
Sales
1 5
Obverse Halfpenny 1945 HP
Reverse Halfpenny 1945 HP
Halfpenny 1945 HP
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Farthing 1945 HP
Reverse Farthing 1945 HP
Farthing 1945 HP
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 11
