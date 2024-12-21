Halfcrown 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (12) XF (2) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (9)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Frühwald (26)

Heritage (1)

Katz (8)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WCN (1)