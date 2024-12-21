United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,849,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1945
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (9)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Frühwald (26)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (8)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search