Halfcrown 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1945 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1945 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,849,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (9)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Frühwald (26)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 30, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition AU58 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1945 HP at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

