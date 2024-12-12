flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,942,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1945 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1945 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

