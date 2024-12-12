Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1945 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

