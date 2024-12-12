United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1945 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
For the sale of Threepence 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
