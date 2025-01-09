United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1945 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,106,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1945
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1945 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 24,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
