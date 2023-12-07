flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,531,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1945 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 26392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Penny 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
