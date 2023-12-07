United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1945 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1945 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 26392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
For the sale of Penny 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
