Shilling 1945 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (12) No grade (6)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (3)

Nihon (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Russiancoin (5)