United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1945 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1945 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1945 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,143,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1945 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

