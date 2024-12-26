United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1945 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,143,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1945
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 20,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
