Sixpence 1945 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1945 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1945 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,939,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1945 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - January 18, 2025
Seller CoinsNB
Date January 18, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1945 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
