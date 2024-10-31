Sixpence 1945 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1945 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (7) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) SP64 (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CoinsNB (15)

Katz (1)

Russiancoin (10)