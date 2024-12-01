United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,858,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1945
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
