Florin 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (5) XF (17) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Frühwald (5)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

London Coins (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Spink (1)

WCN (12)

Wójcicki (1)