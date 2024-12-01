flag
Florin 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1945 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1945 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,858,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1945
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 6887 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date January 30, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1945 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

