Threepence 1945 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1945 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 50,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2020.

