Halfpenny 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1945 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.
For the sale of Halfpenny 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
