Halfpenny 1945 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1945 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.

