United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,746,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1947 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 60207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.
