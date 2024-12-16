United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Farthing 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,345,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NNC
Selling price
