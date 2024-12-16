Farthing 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) RD (2) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2) NNC (1)