United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Farthing 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Farthing 1943 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Farthing 1943 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,345,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 95. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RD
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1943 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

