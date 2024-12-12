Farthing 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1941 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15. Bidding took place August 30, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)