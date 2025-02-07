flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Half Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Half Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 5,501

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (417)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 32335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,300. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
