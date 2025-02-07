Half Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 32335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,300. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (395) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (12) PF66 (62) PF65 (63) PF64 (74) PF63 (52) PF62 (18) PF61 (5) PF60 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (113) ULTRA CAMEO (16) Service NGC (185) PCGS (110) ANACS (3)

