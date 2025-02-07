United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Half Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 5,501
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (417)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 32335 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,300. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (22)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (17)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (29)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- DNW (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Eurseree (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (16)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (123)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (15)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (13)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numisor (2)
- Palombo (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (33)
- St James’s (15)
- Stack's (22)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (8)
- V. GADOURY (5)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1491 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search