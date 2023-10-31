United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,504,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF67 RB PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
