United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Two pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Two pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Two pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 5,501

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (561)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 13, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1937 HP at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
