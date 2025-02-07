Two pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (512) UNC (10) AU (8) XF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF67 (6) PF66 (42) PF65 (92) PF64 (111) PF63 (69) PF62 (29) PF61 (11) PF60 (3) PF58 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (132) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (272) PCGS (112) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (21)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (27)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (2)

Bolaffi (9)

Cayón (4)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (34)

Creusy Numismatique (4)

DNW (15)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (4)

GINZA (5)

Goldberg (21)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (6)

HARMERS (4)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (117)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

JMPG (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (31)

Leu (3)

London Coins (37)

MDC Monaco (2)

Münzenonline (4)

New York Sale (5)

Nihon (6)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (6)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Schulman (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (15)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (6)

Sovereign Rarities (7)

Spink (30)

St James’s (13)

Stack's (24)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (14)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (1)

VCD Auctions (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (2)

Westfälische (1)