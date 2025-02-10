flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Gold coins Two pounds of George VI - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Two pounds 1937

Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1937 HP 5,501 0 561
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI All English coins English coins Two pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access