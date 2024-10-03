flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1937 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1937 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,303,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24822 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,818. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1937 at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

