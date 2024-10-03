United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,303,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24822 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,818. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price


Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price


Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price


