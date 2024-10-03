Sixpence 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24822 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,818. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (43) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) PF67 (4) PF66 (12) PF65 (11) PF64 (7) PF63 (2) + (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (20)

Seller All companies

BAC (1)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (25)

Inasta (1)

Katz (3)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (16)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (2)