flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Crown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Crown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Crown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 419,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (461)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 2974 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 29, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 21, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Pars Coins - November 14, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Rauch - October 20, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1937 HP at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

