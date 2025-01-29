United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Crown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 419,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (461)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 2974 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 29, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 21, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
