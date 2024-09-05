United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1937 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,749,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 43188 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (3)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Heritage (23)
- Katz (5)
- Nihon (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search