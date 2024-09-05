flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1937 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1937 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1937 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,749,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 43188 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (5)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Katz (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Heritage - October 6, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 at auction Heritage - July 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 22, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

